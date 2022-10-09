Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,222 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 77,313 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $81,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $288.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.46. The firm has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,969 shares of company stock worth $1,829,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

