Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Edison International were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 144.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average is $66.77. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Edison International has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley downgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

