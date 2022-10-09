Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,696,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 123.0% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $182.06 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $141.49 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.09.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.86.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.