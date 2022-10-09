First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,490 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

MBB opened at $91.28 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $108.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.90 and its 200-day moving average is $97.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

