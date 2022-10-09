First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,628.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,716,000 after buying an additional 1,109,932 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,676,000.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

