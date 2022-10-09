First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $547,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.22 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $116.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.