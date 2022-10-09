CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 159.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,982,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 53,414 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,615,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $18,754,926.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,000 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $61.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.52. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $104.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

