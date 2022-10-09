Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,027 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,731 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Gartner by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 122,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IT opened at $294.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

