Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 29,801 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,682 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,801 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 34.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 24,819 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 46,487 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Halliburton by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,924 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $6,942,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,285,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $103,018,000 after purchasing an additional 815,430 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.