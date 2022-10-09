Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 1,160 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,263,000 after acquiring an additional 434,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,720 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,481,000 after acquiring an additional 724,782 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.52.

Roku Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $350.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.