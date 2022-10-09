Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 33,928 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $21,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.63.

BDX opened at $222.67 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $221.64 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.91 and a 200-day moving average of $251.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.