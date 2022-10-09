Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,815 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $1,067,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $6,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $147.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.95 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

