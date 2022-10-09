Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $16.18 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 484.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 234,629 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $51.47 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

