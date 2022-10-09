Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $38.26 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 913,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Trade Desk worth $38,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $209,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trade Desk by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after buying an additional 2,288,783 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 6,991.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after buying an additional 1,714,695 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,574,000 after buying an additional 1,714,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Trade Desk by 45.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,650,000 after buying an additional 1,714,019 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $56.79 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 811.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.88.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

