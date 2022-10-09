Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,541 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,859,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,611,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,254,000 after acquiring an additional 847,312 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Umpqua by 772.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 909,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 805,693 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Umpqua by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after acquiring an additional 385,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Insider Activity at Umpqua

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Umpqua Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. Umpqua’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

About Umpqua

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.