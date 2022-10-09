Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $13.55 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.1% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $161.61 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.84. The firm has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.55.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

