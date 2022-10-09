First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 929 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after buying an additional 70,870 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $70.21 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $79.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,472,636. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BJ. UBS Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

