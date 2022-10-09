First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 7,557 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after buying an additional 1,714,370 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,409,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 435.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTD stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average is $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 811.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.88.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

