The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 5.2 %

SHW opened at $205.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.60. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $204.05 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.37.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

