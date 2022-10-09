First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 3,107 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 0.4 %

Enbridge stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.