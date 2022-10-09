The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Lifted by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

