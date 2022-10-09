Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 44,371 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,880,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.48% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $51,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 132,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. ING Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

