Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $42.44 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268,758 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.32% of Synchrony Financial worth $42,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $243,432,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $61,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYF. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.87.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $30.84 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.