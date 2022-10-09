K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 5,560 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 29,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,056,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,248,000 after buying an additional 587,846 shares during the period. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 110,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.93.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $58.44 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

