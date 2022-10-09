K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.74.

CNI stock opened at $109.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.61. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $106.61 and a one year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

