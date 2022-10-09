K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $563,000 Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Atlassian by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Atlassian by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 444,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,347,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $228.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.16. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

