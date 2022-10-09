K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes $115,000 Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 528,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,783,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,013,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $1,839,000. Mudita Advisors LLP grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.82 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

