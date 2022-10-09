K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $566,438,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,677 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,805,000 after acquiring an additional 817,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 3.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $227.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

