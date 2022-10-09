Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $239,000 Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.56.

Shares of ROP opened at $369.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.22 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

