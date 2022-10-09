Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $67.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day moving average is $72.71. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.