Andesa Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 304,731 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 34,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,373,655 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $257,213,000 after acquiring an additional 470,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

