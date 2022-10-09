StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,777,000 after buying an additional 2,123,005 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $84,199,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,096,000 after buying an additional 757,990 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $37,519,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9,911.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 302,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 299,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $78.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.82.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.