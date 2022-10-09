StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 1,144 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 149,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $61.50 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.00.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

