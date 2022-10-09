StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.86.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $208.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.