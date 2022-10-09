StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 2,692 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,918 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 37.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,371 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 208,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,666,000 after buying an additional 28,846 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 91,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 19,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $64.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.