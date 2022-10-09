CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in American International Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 8,567.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 319,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,171,000 after acquiring an additional 323,329 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,011,000 after acquiring an additional 104,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

