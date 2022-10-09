CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $275,000 Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $110.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.42 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

