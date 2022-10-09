Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Steginsky Capital LLC

Steginsky Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.4% of Steginsky Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Steginsky Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $791,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 3,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,837.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 38,465 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 160,749.7% during the second quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 304,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 303,817 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Alphabet by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.56 and a one year high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

