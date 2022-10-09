CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $374.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $443.58 and a 200 day moving average of $461.93.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.55.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.