FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 305.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after buying an additional 65,879 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 97.1% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,387,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,194,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,048 shares of company stock valued at $96,779,742 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $119.32 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.39 and a 200-day moving average of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Argus decreased their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.08.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.