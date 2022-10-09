FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $298.22 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.65.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.69.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

