Patriot Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $237.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

