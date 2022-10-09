Cypress Capital Group Has $3.52 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $120.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.59 and its 200 day moving average is $176.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

