Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 669 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.8% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after buying an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chevron by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $314.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.