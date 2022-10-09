Absher Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,325 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.8% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.08.

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

V stock opened at $183.83 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.83 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.03. The stock has a market cap of $347.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

