Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 949,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,812 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $136,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $124.27 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $123.76 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $296.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

