Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 659 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Founders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.2% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,631,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 107,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 6,831 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $97.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.10. The company has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

