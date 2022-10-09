Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:RA opened at $17.54 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

