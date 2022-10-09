Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.

Omega Flex has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Omega Flex Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ OFLX opened at $93.61 on Friday. Omega Flex has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $161.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.52 million, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $31.75 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $411,102.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,078,768.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Omega Flex news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $106,053.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 269,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,151,630.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark F. Albino sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $411,102.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,078,768.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,543. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Omega Flex by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Omega Flex by 219.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Flex in the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Omega Flex by 42.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

