Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 24th

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
