Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 24th

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 36.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

